ASX Limited (ASX) to Issue Final Dividend of $1.07 on September 19th

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.068 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
ASX Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
ASX Company Profile
