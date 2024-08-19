Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) versus CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Head to Head Analysis

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) and CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and CaliberCos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 2.76% 2.96% 0.78% CaliberCos -18.14% -19.75% -5.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and CaliberCos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $735.26 million 1.39 $8.29 million $0.09 128.22 CaliberCos $84.37 million 0.15 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -0.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Armada Hoffler Properties and CaliberCos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus target price of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Risk & Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaliberCos has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats CaliberCos on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About CaliberCos

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.