Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in July

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 718,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days.
Aritzia Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $32.50 on Monday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.
Aritzia Company Profile
