Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Short Interest Update

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 298,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Argan news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $346,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,719 shares in the company, valued at $19,101,612.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,044,740.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,604 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $346,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,101,612.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,039 shares of company stock worth $7,712,880. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Argan by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Argan by 31.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Argan by 32.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Argan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $73.20. 46,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,223. Argan has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $977.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Argan’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGX. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

