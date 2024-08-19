Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.70.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Ardent Health Partners Company Profile
We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.
