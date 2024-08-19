Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.92. 215,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,343,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $547.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

