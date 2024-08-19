Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $115.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

