Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. 1,155,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,984. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

