Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $37.13 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the period. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 15.93% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $37,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTRB. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 568,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 90,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

