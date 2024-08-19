Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $117.46 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $562.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

