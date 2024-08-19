Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,753 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,588,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,188. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

