ApeCoin (APE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.46 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $361.58 million and $32.46 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

