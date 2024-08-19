Ankr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.77 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $255.40 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,096.82 or 1.00013082 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02457499 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $6,352,034.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.