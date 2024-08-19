Analysts Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price at $11.25

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
WBD stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
