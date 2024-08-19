Analysts Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $51.10

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $46.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

