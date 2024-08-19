Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $15.57

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,084,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

