Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target at $183.68

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $185.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $186.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

