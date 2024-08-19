Analysts Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target at $183.68

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.68.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CHKP
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $904,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 798,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.