Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $78.50

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AEM
Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance
Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Stock Average Calculator
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.