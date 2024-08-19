Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COLD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,169,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

