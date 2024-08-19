ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,832. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

