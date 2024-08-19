Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Allegro.eu has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

Allegro.eu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.