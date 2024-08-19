Algorand Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $981.76 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00035521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,227,328,177 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

