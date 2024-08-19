Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) & Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Head-To-Head Review

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A Bridger Aerospace Group -73.43% N/A -19.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akso Health Group and Bridger Aerospace Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 65.38%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akso Health Group and Bridger Aerospace Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $2.41 million 10.16 -$1.36 million N/A N/A Bridger Aerospace Group $73.25 million 2.09 -$77.36 million ($1.75) -1.86

Akso Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridger Aerospace Group.

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.