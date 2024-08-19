Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $205.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMG opened at $172.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.98. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

