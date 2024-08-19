Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

