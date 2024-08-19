Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Advanced Info Service Public Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Advanced Info Service Public stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $7.38.
Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile
