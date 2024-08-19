Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $553.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

