Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,329,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $559.17. 556,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,551. The firm has a market cap of $247.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $537.27 and a 200 day moving average of $522.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

