ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.00

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 142 ($1.81), with a volume of 50604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40 ($1.81).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
In other ActiveOps news, insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £119.98 ($153.19) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.50 ($19,149.00). Insiders purchased 379 shares of company stock worth $1,529,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.
ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.
