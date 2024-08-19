Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 549,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,990.0 days.

Accor Trading Up 8.8 %

ACRFF stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. Accor has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

