accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $482.00

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 482 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.49), with a volume of 61700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.38).

accesso Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £206.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3,443.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 697.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 635.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

