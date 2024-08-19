A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $2,644,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

