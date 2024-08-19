98,805 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after buying an additional 23,039,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,689,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,083,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.61. 1,828,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,620. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

