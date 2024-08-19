9,620 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $460,431,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 37.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,777,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,057. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

