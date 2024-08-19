0x (ZRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.62 Million

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $260.01 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

