Wrapped Pulse One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $319.39 million and $1.46 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,775,591,297,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,772,270,045,274 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,775,591,297,044.025 with 8,774,728,787,023.853 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000366 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $2,794,583.52 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

