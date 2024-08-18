Wrapped Matic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.74 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $55.74 million and $16.74 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 137,520,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,203,695 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 137,520,080.20447987 with 135,739,879.0362571 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.4086289 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3351 active market(s) with $12,907,108.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

