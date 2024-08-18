Wrapped HBAR Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $664,668.68 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,364,235 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

