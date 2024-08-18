Wrapped CRO Trading Down 1.8% This Week (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $75.98 million and $655,609.01 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 864,812,415 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 865,062,744.0598128. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08805555 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $666,020.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

