World Equity Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

