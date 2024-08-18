World Equity Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

World Equity Group Inc. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 493 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 782 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,133 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,495 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.63.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.11. 4,533,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,195. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.85. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

