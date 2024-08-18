Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $55.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

