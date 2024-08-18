WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 353,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. 2,137,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03. The company has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

