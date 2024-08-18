Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAY. Raymond James assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waystar will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAY. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth $9,010,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,633,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,357,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Waystar during the second quarter worth about $800,003,000.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

