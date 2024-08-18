waypoint wealth counsel Has $3.48 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.7% of waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

