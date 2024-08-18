waypoint wealth counsel Buys 63 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.97. The company had a trading volume of 610,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,588. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $191.14. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

