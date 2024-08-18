Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WTS opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average of $199.24. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $1,295,321 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.