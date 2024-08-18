Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 720,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

