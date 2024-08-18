Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.2 billion-$164.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.1 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.430 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.79.

WMT stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

