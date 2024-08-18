Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 419,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14.1% during the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.45. 19,872,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

