Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 419,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 14.1% during the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.45. 19,872,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.44.
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
