Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

NYSE VSCO opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Quarry LP boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 234.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,103 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

